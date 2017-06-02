Mumbai rains: Experts predict monsoon to start next weekend



Representational picture

IMD is expecting the monsoon to arrive in Mumbai by next weekend. Rains usually begin in Mumbai by June 10.

According to The Times of India, monsoon rains arrived at southern Kerala coast last Tuesday making it the earliest since 2011 and setting India up for higher farm output and robust economic growth.

There have been pre-monsoon showers since May 12 in several parts of Mumbai, which weather experts feel will continue due to strong westerly winds.

Light rain showers in the next 24 hours have been predicted at IMD's Colaba and Santacruz observatories. In 2016, Mumbai witnessed rains 10 days later than the normal onset date of June 10.

On the other hand humidity levels continue to remain high, along with 35 degree Celcius maximum temperature. Humidity levels were 83 per cent on Thursday as per IMD's Colaba observatory and 73 per cent according to IMD's Santacruz observatory.