Mumbai Rains: Accident on Western Express Highway after plastic barricade flies into vehicle path

Driver slams the brakes during a windy shower this morning; no one was in the vehicle pile-up

The hood of one vehicle was wedged in the bumper of the car ahead.

The rains are causing havoc even before they are actually here. On the Western Express Highway, early this morning, a brief spell of rain caused a five-vehicle pile-up. While no one was injured in the accident, all vehicles are seriously damaged, the Vanrai police said. The incident took place near the Aarey flyover around 2 am. All five vehicles were heading towards the city.



The police said the showers had caused the barricades placed on the road to fly into the drivers' path. When the first driver hit the brakes, there was not enough time for those behind to slow down, and five vehicles went crashing into each other.

Recently, mid-day had highlighted how floating yellow barricades on WEHâÂÂÂÂÂÂwere inconveniencing motorists.



The police survey the accident spot, before clearing the area.

"An Indica was the first to brake suddenly. It was moving slowly because of the rain. The driver said he had to hit the brakes because the yellow barricade suddenly flew in front of his vehicle. The drivers behind him were taken by surprise and it led to a pile-up of vehicles. No one was injured but all vehicles were damaged," said a police officer.