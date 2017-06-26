Mumbai Rains: Floods after downpour affect traffic, trains in city

Traffic was affected in many areas due to waterlogging, and trains were running late on the Central Railway



Pic/Sameer Markande

Mumbai woke up to a spell of heavy rains on Sunday morning, while floodwater rose at several railway stations, like Thane station here, submerging tracks and disrupting services. Central Railways not only faced a delay in their six-hour block for carrying out work to launch four girders, but also had to cancel more than 40 services over two and half hours.

After days of waiting, Mumbaikars awoke to heavy rains on Sunday, which heralded the arrival of the monsoon.

The intensity of the rains is to increase in the coming days, especially in the next 24 hours as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The tracks at Thane station were flooded on Sunday. Pic/Sameer Markande

An IMD official said, "In the next 24 hours the city is likely to receive heavy rainfall at a few places and intermittent rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in the city and suburbs."

Various areas in the suburbs reported waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, especially in Thane. Traffic was affected in Sion, Kurla, Dadar and Andheri.

Trains were also reported to be running late on the Central Line, especially to and from Thane, where the railway tracks were covered with water.

The water level in the seven lakes which supply water to Mumbai also showed an increase.