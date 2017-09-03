Mumbai Rains: Floods damage Sanjay Gandhi National Park premises



Workers repairing roads inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park premises

With Tuesday's flash floods causing extensive damage to the infrastructure at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has given officials four months to complete the repair work.

On August 29, the day of the downpour, the situation inside SGNP was perilous with two lakes, Tulsi and Vehar, overflowing and the Dahisar river crossing the highest danger mark.

The flooding also destroyed many internal bridges and roads, like the frequently used SGNP-Kanheri Road. Sources said that the staff quarters were flooded too. Mungantiwar said, "I've instructed authorities to take immediate steps to repair the damages. A time-bound plan has been chalked out and in the next three-four months, repairs will be done."

Forest Secretary Vikas Kharge, who also visited SGNP on Friday, said, "There was over four-feet water inside the divisional office. Our furniture, files and computers have been damaged. We have instructed concerned officials to make sure that the data from the computer is retrieved and efforts are being made to save as many files as possible."