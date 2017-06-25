Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour in city, more expected in next 48 hours



Water-logged Thane station. All pics/Sameer Markande

Heavy rains lashed out in Mumbai suburbs since Saturday night and has intensified on Sunday morning which has caused water-logging in several parts of the city.



Man try to navigate through water logging on tracks at Thane station

The southwest monsoon, which has become active along the coastline of Maharashtra, has led to a heavy downpour in Mumbai and Konkan area. It dumped 124.7 mm of rain on Dahanu tehsil in Palghar district. However, the rest of the state, including the foodgrain basket of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are awaiting good showers to begin sowing activity.



The southwest monsoon has become active along the state's coastline after a gap of 15 days, India Meteorological Department officials said. Dahanu gauged 124.7 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on June 24 and 8.30 am today, the maximum in the last 24 hours in the entire state. Mahabaleshwar received 114.1 mm of

precipitation, an IMD official said. For the last few years, the southwest monsoon is progressing very fast toward the north and then covering central and eastern India, the IMD had said last week. "As there has been some variation in monsoon's progress, it is possible that Dahanu is receiving more rainfall," the official said.



Heavy showers drenched Thane and Palghar districts in the last 24 hours. Mahabaleshwar recorded 114.1 mm of rainfall, Nashik 58.6 mm, Sangli 11.9 mm, Nanded 4mm, Gondia 6.8mm and Buldhana 9mm. A woman and her daughter were injured in Shahapur in Thane district when lightning struck them. The downpour led to water-logging in Kalyan and Bhiwandi areas of the district. A house collapsed in Ratibandar in Mumbra, apparently due to sharp showers.



Further details of the incident are awaited. Palghar district collector Prashant Narnawre said some houses in Arnala of Vasai and Jawahar were damaged.

Watch video: Water logging at Andheri subway

(With inputs from agencies)