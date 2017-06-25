Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour in different parts of the city



Water-logged Thane station. All pics/Sameer Markande

Heavy rains lashed out in Mumbai suburbs since Saturday night and has intensified on Sunday morning which has caused water-logging in several parts of the city.



Man try to navigate through water logging on tracks at Thane station

According to Skymet Weather, in wake of, the off shore trough that was running along the West Coast from Karnataka to Kerala getting activated again extending from South Gujarat up to Kerala Coast, rain and thundershowers will intensify over Mumbai, paving way for some moderate to heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours. Owing to this, the temperature may see marginal drop.

Areas Covered

Telephone Number

A – Ward: Fort, Ballard Estate, Churchgate, Colaba - 2262 4000