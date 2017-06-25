E-paper

Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour in different parts of the city

By mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 1 hourNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour in different parts of the city
Water-logged Thane station. All pics/Sameer Markande

Heavy rains lashed out in Mumbai suburbs since Saturday night and has intensified on Sunday morning which has caused water-logging in several parts of the city.

Man try to navigate through water logging on tracks at Thane station
Man try to navigate through water logging on tracks at Thane station

According to Skymet Weather, in wake of, the off shore trough that was running along the West Coast from Karnataka to Kerala getting activated again extending from South Gujarat up to Kerala Coast, rain and thundershowers will intensify over Mumbai, paving way for some moderate to heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours. Owing to this, the temperature may see marginal drop.

Areas Covered
Telephone Number
A – Ward: Fort, Ballard Estate, Churchgate, Colaba - 2262 4000

Trending Videos

Watch video: Leopard attacks stray dog for breakfast in Mumbai

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply