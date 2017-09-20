Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers lash city; road, rail, air traffic affected



Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. PTI Photo

People of Mumbai and adjoining region braced for another spell of heavy rains today, a day after incessant downpour disrupted normal life in the megapolis, affecting rail, road and air traffic. Commuters stuck at various stations since last night due to disruption of suburban train services were seen making their way home this morning as the situation improved overnight.



A man carries his child home from school on a motorcycle amid a downpour

CR suburban trains update 0730 hrs of 20.9.2017 pic.twitter.com/8mB34FWBK0 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 20, 2017

A forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places with extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad district adjoining Mumbai is expected in the next 24 hours, according to IMD Mumbai. An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said the Santacruz observatory recorded 225.3 mm rain from 8.30 am to 11.30 pm last night.



Buses stuck in water logged street during heavy rain at Hindmata, Dadar. Pic/Satej Shinde

22954 AHMEDABAD-MUM CNTRL JCO 20/9/17 WILL BE TERMINATED AT BHARUCH & REVERSED EX BHARUCH on 20/9 AS 22953 FOR ADI #MumbaiRains @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 20, 2017

The IMD official further stated, intermittent rain most likely to occur in city and suburbs. Heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at few places with extremely heavy at isolated places. (Realised Rainfall at 5:30 HR IST 20-9-2017 Colaba 191.1 mm Santacruz 275.7 mm).

High tide expected at 12.03 pm & a low tide at 06.04 pm today #MumabaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017



People walk through street during heavy rain at Dadar railway station. Pic/Satej Shinde

This quantity falls under the weather category of 'extremely heavy rain' (204.5 mm and above), he said. The observatory recorded over 100 mm in just three hours (5.30-8.30pm), the official added. Mumbai recorded its second highest September rain in a span of 12 hours yesterday, BMC officials said. The rainfall recorded at BMC's automatic weather stations between 8 am and 10 pm included Nariman Point (88mm), Worli (110mm), Chembur (112mm), Mulund (94mm), Andheri (208mm), Bandra (128mm) and Borivli (204mm).



A waterlogged street in Mumbai. Pic/Satej Shinde

Traffic is normal, no water logging at Tardeo & Kalbadevi #MumbaiRains #TrafficUpdate — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Traffic is moving slow on Kherwadi Bridge, Kherwadi due to water logging #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Traffic situation absolutely normal and no water logging at BKC. Slow moving traffic at Malad #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Andheri , Dahisar & Khar subway as well as Andheri station road closed due to water logging #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

There is a high tide warning at 12.03 pm of 4.54 metres for today, they added. Schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region have been instructed to remain closed today in backdrop of heavy rains. "Schools are instructed to remain close tomorrow for safety due to mixed predictions. This holiday will be compensated in Diwali," Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde said.

All stranded long distance trains have been cleared.

Suburban services also running on all lines of WR from CCG-DAHANU. — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 20, 2017

Heavy rains coupled with thunder and lightning lashed the metropolis yesterday, slowing down movement of vehicular traffic and suburban trains, and bringing back memories of torrential downpour late last month when the financial capital came to a standstill.

Won't be working today,no Dabba delivery by Mumbai Dabbawalas due to #MumbaiRains : Subhash Talekar, Mumbai Dabbawala Association Spox pic.twitter.com/KlJqPA1Cc7 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017

Many flights from Delhi-Mumbai cancelled/delayed due to bad weather and SpiceJet flight incident at Mumbai airport — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017

Flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) here were affected due to low visibility in the evening, and seven flights were diverted. A Spicejet plane carrying 183 passengers overshot a wet runway here last night while landing at the airport in rain-hit Mumbai and got stuck in the mud. The passengers were evacuated using the emergency chute of the Boeing 737.

