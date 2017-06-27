Mumbai rains: Heavy showers wreak havoc in city, likely to continue for the next 48 hours



The monsoons are back in Mumbai, and it is definitely making its presence felt. With heavy showers lashing down on the city over the past two days, the weather forecast looks like its only going to worse.

According to Skymet Weather, the proof of the pudding lies in the rainfall measured over the past 24 hours. As per the Santa Cruz observatory, until yesterday, Santa Cruz had recorded about 52 mm of rain. However, it was Colaba that had the heaviest rains with about 82 mm of rainfall recorded.

As of this morning, the rains have been incessant and Ghatkopar, Sion, Kurla, Sion, Parel and Navi Mumbai reported water logging and flooding. This has impacted the schedule of local trains, which are running late by about 20 minutes on an average.

These weather conditions are said to be due to the presence of a cyclonic rotation over the Gujrat coast. To add to that, an off-shore trough along the West Coast is also active, making it a possibly rain ridden few days. In fact, the Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai predicts intermittent rain or thundershowers in the city and suburbs with heavy rainfall in isolated places.

With the high tide coming in at 2:30pm today, which is likely to recede only by 8:54pm, it looks like the heavy rains may cause a lot more trouble than expected in the city.