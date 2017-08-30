Mumbai rains: Here's how Mumbaikars turned heroes to help stranded people

Twitterati thanked fellow citizens for their unconditional help and dedication towards bringing the situation in Mumbai under control after heavy downpour

Stories of Mumbaikars who faced the torrential rains on August 29
People wading through water logged roads in Mumbai on 29 August 2017. File pic: Sayyed Sameer Abedi

As torrential rainfall brought Mumbai to a standstill on August 29, Mumbaikars extended their helping hands in all possible ways for the stranded fellow citizens. Also, one thing that did not break down through yesterday's downpour was social media. Starting from Mumbai Police and Western Railway to the common man, everybody used online platforms to help commuters stuck in the deluge by providing real time updates about areas and offering shelter at night.

Twitter was flooded with tweets that brought to light the spirit of Mumbaikars. Traffic police was deployed in several pockets throughout the night to ease out traffic congestion. Netizens thanked the civic body, Mumbai police and common man for their unconditional help and dedication towards bringing the situation under control.

Here is how Twitterati reacted, thanked and shared their experiences of the natural calamity through comments and photos:

Heavy rain resulted in water logging in several parts of Mumbai and normal life was disrupted for quite some time on Tuesday. The tweets also indicate the spirit of Mumbai that kept the city going even under untoward circumstances. 

