Mumbai rains: Indian Navy, NGOs, citizens took to the streets to help stranded citizens

Despite the natural calamity, many stranded people got through thanks to citizens, NGOs and the Indian Navy which extended a helping hand, providing food and shelter



The Indian Navy started community kitchens to feed those stranded all over the city and suburbs

Many citizens, NGOs and even the Indian Navy came forward to help those stranded in the midst of the heavy rain and flooding on August 29. Thousands of office goers were stuck in various parts of the city and suburbs in their work places, and many were also stuck on their way to their homes. The most hard hit were rail commuters.



St Joseph's Church School at Vikhroli made two halls available for commuters

However, these passengers were helped by many anonymous good samaritans. While members of St Joseph's Church got the station manager to make announcements to help the stranded passengers at Vikhroli station, at Kurla and Ghatkopar, members of railway police, local NGOs and a temple distributed food.



St Joseph's Church youth group and Bombay Catholic Sabha members prepared and served food

Helping hands

At Thane, a local catering company doled out free food. At Ghatkopar, Bandra, and Thane, the Government Railway Police came to the rescue with food packets. The Indian Navy set up community kitchens and provided food at Churchgate, Byculla, Parel, CST, Worli, Tardeo, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Mankhurd, Chembur, Malad and Ghatkopar yesterday morning.



The Railway police also served food

"On Tuesday evening the Bombay Catholic Sabha's (BCS) Vikhroli unit members met Vikhroli station manager Avinash Karandikar, and requested him to make repeated announcements regarding accommodation made available at St. Joseph's Church School's halls, with the help of principal Fr. Sachin Lopes. We had prepared two halls, a big one for male commuters and a smaller one for female commuters," Robert D'Souza, said.

"Later, our youth group and BCS members along with some parishioners, also prepared and served food. All of them were present till 12.30 am. More than 300 people including ladies took shelter and had snacks, tea, water and meals," he said.

Those stranded at Kurla also found help. "At Kurla, local NGOs and the Ganesh temple outside platform one distributed food packets to stranded commuters and offered them shelter," local resident and temple trust member Subhash Gupta said.