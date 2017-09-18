Mumbai Rains: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for next three days



Mumbaikars have to be careful for the next 2-3 days as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that the city and its neighbouring areas will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. They have instructed people to stay indoors and to step out only if there is an emergency.

On August 29, the city had come to a stand still when Mumbai witnessed cyclonic rainfall. The department along with BMC were criticised for not issuing an early warning to people. So, this time along with the Met department, the BMC has issued a warning.

"There is an upper air cyclonic circulation over Maharashtra and neighbouring areas so there will be widespread rainfall in the coming four days," said an officer from the Met department, Mumbai.

The districts in Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places during the 72 hours commencing from tomorrow, the IMD said.

It also cautioned the authorities in South Konkan, including Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, of heavy rainfall today and on Tuesday.

The IMD also warned of the likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places in North Konkan, consisting of Mumbai region, Palghar and Raigad districts.

