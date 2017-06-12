Mumbai rains: It's raining cats and dogs (and fish) in the city now

Citizens will find this funny about waterlogging across the city yesterday — now you can go fishing in the flooded roads



A fisherman gets lucky as he finds a fish at the waterlogged 120 Feet Road in Kandivli yesterday. Pic courtesy/Tejas Mehta’s Facebook

If you chose to spend this Sunday holed up at home, you can thank your stars.

For those who ventured out, however, the monsoon rained heavily on their parade yesterday, with waterlogging and traffic jams witnessed in several parts of the city.

This, even though the BMC claims to have cleaned 90 per cent of the drainage system in preparation for the monsoon.

A commuter jumps over a puddle near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, as areas across the city reported waterlogging following heavy rains yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Manna from heaven

While this is the same story that repeats every year, here's something that's more unusual — locals in Kandivli were surprised to find fish in the waterlogged road at Thakur Village. "A couple of fish were found on 120 Feet Road. I don't know where they came from, but some hawkers even caught one of the fish," said one of the eyewitnesses, media professional Tejas Mehta.

The western suburbs were the worst affected by waterlogging, with Marine Lines, Lower Parel, Sion, Bandra, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Kandivli, Borivli and Dahisar reeling under the heavy rains.

As many as 20 complaints were registered by the BMC's disaster management cell. According to the officials, traffic was affected at Sion-Bandra Link Road, Dahisar Subway, Thakur Village in Kandivli, and Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar, were flooded, resulting in traffic disruption. Vasai and Virar also witnessed heavy rainfall.

Same old story

An official from the Disaster Management Cell informed, "There were 19 complaints of tree fall due to rains, of which 15 were from the western suburbs. No one was injured in these incidents. The waterlogging was not major and the water receded quickly. Trains on all the lines were running as usual."

The meteorological department has warned of heavy rainfall and thundershowers today as well.

20 No. of complaints regarding waterlogging yesterday

19 No. of tree fall cases registered