Mumbai rains: Good Samaritan finds lost wallet in Andheri station platform, returns it to owner

While Mumbaikars were busy trying to negotiate their way home in the heavy downpour last evening, a Kandivli resident goes the distance to return a graphic designer’s wallet he found on Andheri station platform



Raj Udani and Soham Devasar

Last evening, while Mumbaikars were busy trying to negotiate their way home in the heavy downpour, one Good Samaritan went the distance to trace a man, whose wallet he had found lying on the platform of Andheri station.

Soham Devasar, 22, a graphic designer, had accidentally dropped his wallet, which had cash worth Rs 3,000, his driving licence and debit card, at Andheri station, yesterday evening. It was only when he reached Malad that he realised that his wallet was missing. "I left work at around 6 pm and it took me around two hours to reach Malad. I then went to a nearby restaurant to have dinner, but while making the payment, I couldn’t find my wallet," said Devasar, a resident of Malad West.

A distraught Devasar then got his phone out to make a call to his sister to inform her of what happened, when he saw a missed call from an unknown number on his mobile screen. "When I dialed that number, the caller asked me for my name. Initially, I refused to share details, but when he inquired if I had lost anything, I was surprised and told him about my wallet," said Devasar.

The man on the other end, Raj Udani, 37, a resident of Kandivli, had found the wallet lying on the ground at Andheri station. "I saw a wallet on platform 3, while I was waiting for a slow train to reach home. I picked it up, before it went into wrong hands," Udani recalled. He then traced Devasar’s number through his mobile phone bill, which he had kept in the wallet. "I understand how stressful it must have been for Devasar. I felt it was my duty to return his lost wallet," said Udani.

After cross-checking details of all the relevant documents inside the wallet, Udani asked Devasar to come and collect his wallet from Kandivli station. "I really appreciate the effort Udani took to find my wallet," Devasar said.

