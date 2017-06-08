Mumbai rains: Kid enjoys shower at Malabar Hill

Little girl enjoys in the rain. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

A little girl in Malabar Hill enjoyed the shower that graced South Mumbai on Thursday morning. The Met department has said that the monsoon is not here yet, and we can expect pre-monsoon showers for another day. The monsoon is likely to set in several parts of Maharashtra by Friday.

South-east monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai by week-end, the Met department said on Thursday. The city and surrounding areas received spells of pre-monsoon showers last evening. Farmers in most parts of Maharashtra have completed preparations for sowing, the state agriculture commissioner's office had said a couple of days ago.