Mumbai Rains: Latest news and updates



Mumbai is definitely not ready for the rains find Mumbaikars

From Colaba to Kurla, ALMs and activists to check civic work ahead of the rains, only to witness glaring gaps in several parts of Mumbai. Here's a look at what they found...



As rains approach Mumbai, Western and Eastern Express Highways still not monsoon-ready

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has been unable to acquire contractors in order to conduct repairs on the damaged sections of the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway



First pre-monsoon showers hit Mumbai, brings relief to Mumbaikars

Mumbaikars got temporary relief from the hot and humid weather with the first pre-monsoon showers hitting Mumbai on Friday evening. Now, the city is waiting for the monsoon season