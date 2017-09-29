

Citizens head home early on September 19, to avoid getting stuck in floods later in the evening. Pic/Bipin Kokate

The city has been experiencing a few showers since last night and it seems that the day is going to be one with a few light spells of rain.

As per Regional Meteorological department, Mumbai, the city will experience cloudy skies with a few spells of rain or thundershowers in Mumbai and suburbs.

Road status

There are no traffic snarls due to the rains in the city, and the traffic situation is normal.

Train status

All trains are running as per schedule

Flights and airports status

No delays or cancellations have been reported due to the weather

How to stay prepared

As per reports, you can expect to experience a few light showers across the city, so just being prepared with an umbrella or raincoat should suffice.

