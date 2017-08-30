Mumbai rains: Local train services resume

Mumbai local train services have resumed. Pic/mid-day reader

After a day of heavy showers in Maharashtra that disrupted the regular lives of people, the local train services have resumed, but with a slow speed, confirmed the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Central Railways.

CR CPRO Sunil Udasi has said that the tracks are still water-logged between the Kurla and the Sion stations as the Mithi river water is overflowing.

Udasi also said that the Central Railways is trying its best to manage the situation.

Here's what the Railways have tweeted:

Speaking to ANI, a scientist at the Meteorological Department (MET), M. Mohapatra, had earlier said that the next 24 hours are very crucial as a few places are expecting heavy rainfall.

"The rainfall is likely to decrease after 24 hours," Mohapatra said and added, "Expectations of heavy rainfall are in the Gujarat region as well."

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 297.6 mm rain in nine hours (8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.), higher than any 24-hour rain in August in a decade.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that due to the IMD warnings, people in Mumbai and areas around the city are advised to stay home unless there is an emergency.

Fadnavis also instructed suspension of toll collection at all Mumbai entry points and sea link till situation is back to normal.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said that all educational institutions in Mumbai will remain closed on Wednesday.

The rains have come when the city is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh pandals have come forward to help out people stranded in the rains. And, Gurudwaras have also come forward to serve langar (food) to needy people.

