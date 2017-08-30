Mumbai rains: Local train services resume



Mumbai local train services have resumed. Pic/mid-day reader

After a day of heavy showers in Maharashtra that disrupted the regular lives of people, the local train services have resumed, but with a slow speed, confirmed the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Central Railways.

CR CPRO Sunil Udasi has said that the tracks are still water-logged between the Kurla and the Sion stations as the Mithi river water is overflowing.

Udasi also said that the Central Railways is trying its best to manage the situation.

Here's what the Railways have tweeted:

On direction of MR @sureshpprabhu all efforts are being taken to provide relief to passengers of Mumbai suburban in wake of heavy rains 1/ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 30, 2017

We are working in close coordination with BMC and disaster management cell to ensure all possible measures 2/ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 30, 2017

Additional pumps have been put in for bringing water levels down in heavy water logged areas 3/ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 30, 2017

By all these efforts, services on @WesternRly was resumed yesterday at 23.58 hours and stranded passengers evacuated @sureshpprabhu 4/ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 30, 2017

Suburban lines on @WesternRly are made operational and services running 5/ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 30, 2017

Services are running between thane-karjat,thane-titwala on main line.Vashi-Panvel on harbour line,Thane-Vashi on trans- harbour line 6/ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 30, 2017

Suburban Update:-

Dn & Up fast lines resume from 1320 hrs; Dn slow from 1330 hrs & Kurla-Panvel harbour services resume.@RailMinIndia — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 30, 2017

WR suburban services are running on all 4 lines w/out any disruption or water above track level in section as of now. @RailMinIndia @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 30, 2017

Speaking to ANI, a scientist at the Meteorological Department (MET), M. Mohapatra, had earlier said that the next 24 hours are very crucial as a few places are expecting heavy rainfall.

"The rainfall is likely to decrease after 24 hours," Mohapatra said and added, "Expectations of heavy rainfall are in the Gujarat region as well."

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 297.6 mm rain in nine hours (8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.), higher than any 24-hour rain in August in a decade.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that due to the IMD warnings, people in Mumbai and areas around the city are advised to stay home unless there is an emergency.

Fadnavis also instructed suspension of toll collection at all Mumbai entry points and sea link till situation is back to normal.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said that all educational institutions in Mumbai will remain closed on Wednesday.

The rains have come when the city is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh pandals have come forward to help out people stranded in the rains. And, Gurudwaras have also come forward to serve langar (food) to needy people.

