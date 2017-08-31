Mumbai rains: Losses likely to push up vegetable prices



Motilal Gore and Raju Bagmare

As the city limped back to life on Wednesday, what remained a matter of concern were the vegetable prices. Residents may have to shell out more for veggies as several vendors faced heavy loses due to the incessant rains on Tuesday.

Heavy losses

Raju Bagmare, 38, who has been selling vegetables in Thane for the more than 20 years, faced a loss of Rs8,000. "While I was selling vegetables on Tuesday, I suddenly heard someone shouting. Then I noticed that water was gushing out from a nulla. Before I could pack my vegetables, most of it was swept away," he said.

Similarly, another vendor, Motilal Gore, 50, who sells vegetables near Teen Hath Naka, lost vegetables worth Rs5,000. "I didn't know that there was a high tide and the water level would increase. At around 4pm suddenly the road started overflowing and all my vegetables got damaged," he said.

Less supply

Meanwhile, the wholesale vegetable market in Navi Mumbai received less supply as many trucks got stuck in the rain. On a usual day, the market receives 550 trucks of vegetables from Nashik, Pune and other neighbouring areas, but on Wednesday only 400 trucks could reach the market. This added to the misery of the vendors, who had already sustained huge losses.

Speaking to mid-day, Namdev Jadhav from Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), said, "As the rain has decreased, hopefully the number of trucks supplying vegetables will increase on Thursday. So, the price of veggies at the wholesale market will remain the same. But if the local vendors choose to increase the prices of their vegetable, we cannot control it."