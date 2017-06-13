Mumbai rains: Mayhem on first night on monsoon as tree-falls threaten citizens

Over 42 tree fall incidents, a majority in the suburbs, reported after Monday night's downpour; traffic unaffected



Pedestrians wade through a water-logged road at Dadar's vegetable market early this morning. Pic/ Sameer Markande

After a scorching summer, the much-awaited monsoon arrived in Mumbai yesterday. However, it wasn't a pleasant start as the city witnessed severe water-logging, 42 incidents of tree fall and 10 short circuit cases in just one night. Between 8 pm Monday and 8 am this morning, Colaba received 24.6mm of rainfall and Santacruz, 25.6mm.



Parel

For updates on Mumbai rain, check here

While the rain didn't hit traffic, several incidents of tree fall kept the fire brigade on its toes. Until 7 am today, 42 incidents of tree fall were recorded (10 in the city and 32 in the suburbs). While tree falls in Dadar's Kabutarkhana and Tulsi Pipe Road in Mahim held up traffic for some time, Malad was the worst hit, with tree falls being reported at Bahar Talkies near Malad Subway, Dalmiya College and Mahanagar Palika Road. A tree also reportedly fell over a BEST bus in Goregaon, but nobody was hurt in the incident.

Also Read: Mumbai Metro III work to cause more floods this monsoon

Dadar

Meanwhile, 10 short circuit cases were reported late last night. In Khar, resident Arbaz Khan noticed smoke emerging from an AC in Janani Cloth Shop on SV Road. "I was returning home when I noticed the smoke. I immediately called the fire brigade," said Khan.



Borivali

A fire brigade official said, "We were constantly on the phone, tending to complaints. Fortunately, there wasn't any incident of a short circuit resulting in a fire."



Santacruz. Tree fall incidents were reported across Mumbai last night. Pics/ Sameer Markande and Nimesh Dave

"We have removed all trees that collapsed on the road," said an official from the BMC's disaster control room.