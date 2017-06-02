Mumbai rains: Mayor inspects desilting work of nullahs ahead of monsoon



Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. File pic



Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Friday inspected the ongoing desilting work of nullahs in the megapolis and found them to be "very satisfactory". "I inspected the major and minor nullahs of the megapolis, which are being desilted by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. I found the pace of the job very satisfactory as more than 80 per cent desilting work is complete," Mahadeshwar told PTI.



According to the mayor, 60 per cent of desilting has to be completed before monsoon, 20 per cent in monsoon and the remaining after monsoon. "Going by it, the teams of the civic body have ensured that over 80 per cent work is complete," he added.