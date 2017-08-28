Mumbai Rains: Met department predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall over next two days

Met Department says city to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over next two days; all lakes 96 per cent full



Andheri subway was water-logged after an hour of rain last night. Pic/Atul Kamble

The heavy rain lashing the city for most of last week is likely to continue for two more days, the Indian Meteorological Department has said. "There is a low area formation over south-east Odisha and its vicinity, so Mumbai will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Also, the city will get heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas, on Tuesday. After two days, the weather will improve and rainfall will decrease," said Ajay Kumar, director, IMD Mumbai.

For the third day since the start of Ganeshotsav, the city received heavy showers. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) tall claims of no water-logging in the city stood quashed last night as Andheri and Khar subways were water-logged within an hour of heavy rain in the wee hours of Monday. Even as vehicles struggled to pass through 3-feet-deep water at the Andheri subway, the disaster management unit of the BMC said there were no complaints and traffic was moving smoothly in the night. The Colaba IMD observatory recorded 16.00 mm of rainfall from Sunday 8am to Monday 5 am, whereas Santacruz recorded 58.6mm of rainfall in the same time period.

Pothole trouble

Further, the civic body is now busy ensuring that owing to these heavy rain spells, the potholes on the roads are repaired within a day as August 29 and August 30 are slated to see Ganesh idols being immersed. The Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (coordinating committee) had claimed earlier that the potholes were being repaired properly by the civic authorities, but the sudden heavy showers since the start of the festival period is giving the civic body a major reason to worry.A road department official said, "We need a dry spell to complete our work and with this intermittent heavy rain, work is being affected."

Lakes full: BMC

The showers have, however, brought good news for the city as the lakes are over 96% full, which is 14.47 million lakh litres and, with this, the hydraulic engineering department has assured that there would be no water cuts this year.

