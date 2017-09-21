Mumbai rains: Metro comes to the rescue of stranded commuters despite heavy showers

Metro I came to the rescue of many Mumbaikars on Tuesday night. File pic
The Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro I came to the rescue of many Mumbaikars who were struggling to reach home on Tuesday night. The line became a crucial connecting point for the eastern and western suburbs, bridging the gap efficiently enough to record its highest weekday ridership of 4.13 lakh since its inception in 2014.
Also read: Mumbai rains: Metro III causes havoc at new spots
The average ridership of the Metro I is about 3.9 lakh, while the most minimum ridership is 64,522. On Tuesday, the ridership reached 4.13 lakh, a new high. Metro I crossed the 300 million ridership mark in July 2017. The 11.40-km line, with the steepest curve of any metro line in India, has the eighth highest passenger density of any metro line in the world.
A Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said, "We thank Mumbaikars for making Mumbai Metro One reach its highest weekday ridership of around 4.13 lakh yesterday since its inception. We ran our services ensuring the utmost safety and convenience for our commuters with 100 per cent train availability and punctuality."
Also read: In pictures: Mumbai Metro begins services
Voices
Soumit P Naik, commuter
'The Metro zooms past rain or shine, insulated by the city's peculiarities and problems. One can travel in it assured and safely.'
Another commuter
'The Metro line is like an oasis. But they should ensure that all elements at the stations are functional. The ATM machines were running dry at many stations on Tuesday. They could maybe take that up with the banks.'
3.9 lakh
Average ridership of the Metro
4.13 lakh
Metro ridership on Tuesday
Trending Video
Watch video: Ryan School murder: My brother was beaten up to give wrong statements
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
Bollywood celebs show you colours for Navratri 2017
Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut at the Mumbai airport
Birthday special: Chris Gayle and his multiple records in cricket
In Pictures: 17 dreaded on-screen villains of Bollywood
'Ramayan' director's great granddaughter Sakshi's hottest photos