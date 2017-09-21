Mumbai rains: Metro comes to the rescue of stranded commuters despite heavy showers



Metro I came to the rescue of many Mumbaikars on Tuesday night. File pic

The Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro I came to the rescue of many Mumbaikars who were struggling to reach home on Tuesday night. The line became a crucial connecting point for the eastern and western suburbs, bridging the gap efficiently enough to record its highest weekday ridership of 4.13 lakh since its inception in 2014.

Also read: Mumbai rains: Metro III causes havoc at new spots

The average ridership of the Metro I is about 3.9 lakh, while the most minimum ridership is 64,522. On Tuesday, the ridership reached 4.13 lakh, a new high. Metro I crossed the 300 million ridership mark in July 2017. The 11.40-km line, with the steepest curve of any metro line in India, has the eighth highest passenger density of any metro line in the world.

A Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said, "We thank Mumbaikars for making Mumbai Metro One reach its highest weekday ridership of around 4.13 lakh yesterday since its inception. We ran our services ensuring the utmost safety and convenience for our commuters with 100 per cent train availability and punctuality."

Also read: In pictures: Mumbai Metro begins services





