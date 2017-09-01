Mumbai rains: Mumbaikars comes to the aid of foreign visitors to the city



The French family found temporary shelter at the Dadar Gurudwara

Three German nationals on a visit to Mumbai and a Paris-based family, who were stranded in Tuesday's deluge, were helped by Good Samaritans out on the streets of the city.



The Paris-based family of five, including a couple and their three daughters, who had arrived in the city from Jaipur, were left stranded in Dadar. They were in search of a hotel for temporary shelter, when the Dadar Gurudwara volunteers spotted in distress and offered them shelter at the gurudwara until the rain stopped. The family later left a thank you note on a postcard for their hospitality. "Your gurudwara appeared like a lighthouse in the dark…," the note read.



Manmohan Singh, general secretary of the Gurudwara, said, "They told us that they wanted to visit Aurangabad by train, but the trains had got cancelled and that they had to wait until the services resumed."



In another incident, Swapnil Khese, a resident of Kurla, spotted three German nationals, aged between 28 and 32 years, drenched in the rain, shivering and hungry.



The trio had been put up at a hotel in Kurla, but were stranded at LBS Road, Kurla. Khese brought them to Gadge Maharaj School in Kurla, which had opened its doors for stranded people.



Prakash Choudhary, the director of the school, said, "The foreigners were tourists and were in Mumbai for about a week. We offered them khichdi and pickle to eat, and they relished it. They left the following day."

