Mumbai rains: Mumbaikars keep their heads above water this time round

With over 300 mm rainfall for the second time since Aug 29, the city was better prepared



For the second time, the city yesterday received upwards of 300 mm rainfall in a single day - just like August 29 - but the civic authorities seemed to be better prepared this time.

While low-lying areas did experience water logging during the downpour yesterday, it was not as bad this time round. Water logging was reported at Hindmata, Parel TT, Sion Circle, SV Road (Bandra), National College, Vile Parle, Andheri, Kurla, Chembur, Ghatkopar and Dahisar. The BMC had made 190 de-watering pumps operational to help the water to recede faster. Subways in Malad, Andheri and Poisar were flooded, causing inconvenience to motorists.

The area near National College in Bandra West remained flooded for the longest period - all of Tuesday night, until the water was cleared out at noon yesterday.

A landslide in Khindipada at Bhandup injured two people and damaged eight houses on Tuesday evening. The injured were admitted to Mulund Hospital.

As per the BMC's automatic weather stations, Andheri received a maximum of 333 mm rainfall, Dahisar got 322 mm, while Bhandup in the eastern suburbs received 238mm. Fortunately, the rainfall paused during the noon high tide yesterday, which rose to 4.53 metres. Later in the day as well, the rains slowed down.

On Tuesday, the water level of Mithi River went up to 2.7 metres. As a precautionary measure, about 100 residents from the Kranti Nagar slums were shifted to the Bail Bazar municipal school. Dahisar river was also flowing to nearly full capacity, but no untoward incident was reported.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sudhir Naik said, "About 30,000 BMC staffers were on the road to tackle water logging for more than 24 hours. All agencies were mobilised considering the IMD's warning. The situation was under control as no untoward incident was reported. Pumping stations were operating well, and at many places, plastics have been removed to prevent clogging of drains."

