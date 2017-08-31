Mumbai Rains: Over 100 animals die at Deonar abattoir

Tuesday's deluge did not even spare animals with more than 100-odd sheep and goats drowning at the abattoir in Deonar. The animals were brought to the slaughterhouse for the upcoming Bakr-Id festival.

Incidentally, due to heavy downpour through the week, the number of cattle brought into the city had dropped by nearly 30 per cent, when compared to last year.

While the loss has hit dealers badly, BMC, which runs the abattoir, said that its staff had managed to rescue nearly 30,000 goats and sheep, which were shifted to the first floor of the abattoir.

When contacted, Dr S Aarakh, deputy general manager of the abattoir, said, "Most of the goats were shifted to sheds where there wasn't water logging."