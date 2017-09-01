Mumbai Rains: Railways struggle to get back on track

It will take at least two more days for both CR and WR to normalise services



Thousands of commuters were stranded at various stations when the trains stopped plying because of the heavy rains

It will take a day or two for Mumbai's lifeline to normalise services, as about 35 trains of the Central Railway, and 11 trains of Western Railway have been affected in the waterlogging due to heavy rains on Tuesday. CR officials said that they are also trying to link the train management system with the passenger address system, so that platform announcements can be done real-time to avoid communication gap. The WR already has this facility.

"About 35 12-car local trains were initially reported to be marooned on various stretches. Of these about 10-12 have been pressed back into service, and the others are in the process," said Sunil Udasi, Central Railway's chief public relations officer.

On Western Railway, of the 11 affected trains, seven are 12-car locals, the rest are coaches of mail-express trains. "On the WR, trains were not really marooned, but as their undercarriage and crucial parts like axles etc were under water, they are being inspected before being put on track," WR's chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said.

Following the derailment of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto train, services on one line have been restored, and the opening of the other line will take time due to the presence of mud and mush. "We will halt a few outstation trains at Asangaon for the convenience of passengers," Udasi added.

The Central Railway officials also said that the train management system that captures and manages the operations of trains was being linked to the passenger address system which makes platform announcements. While the WR has this facility, CR is now trying to work on it for effective co-ordination and communication, and to update commuters with real-time train information," an official said.

