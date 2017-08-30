Mumbai rains: Restaurants up and running, but no takers for the food

Several eateries and restaurants around Mumbai were open for but saw slow business due to the heavy downpour, which inconvenienced commuters and disrupted services



Representational picture



Ash Bhanage, partner, The Bombay Canteen

'The restaurant was open for lunch but will be closed for dinner. All employees who have safe modes of travel to get home have been asked to leave. As most train lines are not functional, employees will be at the restaurant with chef Thomas Zacharias and me, playing carrom and drinking fresh juices. The evening shift staff has been informed not to leave their houses. We are accommodating guests with hot tea and coffee, but the kitchen is closed'

Viraf Patel, chef-partner, Cafe Zoe

'A few people have been able to walk in for a meal, but mainly those working around the area. While we are operational, the rain is a deterrent. Staff that got in early is still here and will probably be here till tonight. Some staffers are stuck in trains; we've asked them to try and return home. Since we have our team here already, we will be open for dinner'



Heavy rainfall led to a massive tree getting uprooted in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion, on Tuesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar



Shahjahan Hussain, general manager, Copa

'We are open only in the evening, and due to the heavy rain, we have decided not to open today. There is flooding everywhere, which is not safe for our employees'

Lokesh Waghmare, restaurant manager, Burn Kitchen and Malt Room

'It is a normal day for us. The situation outside is bad, but our staff got here and the kitchen is open. There aren't too many customers; regardless, we will stay open till 1.30 am, which is our regular timing'

Rusina Louis, assistant restaurant manager, Fun Republic Social

'The restaurant is open. Some employees who live nearby could reach without any problem. However, there are no customers as of now'

(As of 5 pm, restaurants on Zomato and Swiggy were not accepting orders.)

Compiled by Shraddha Uchil and Shubha Shrivastava