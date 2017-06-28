Mumbai rains: Showers continue to lash city, Harbour Line services affected



Weather experts are predicting heavier rainfall for Mumbai in the next 48 hours. Picture for representational purposes

Intermittent rains continued for the fourth consecutive day today in Mumbai and suburbs, disrupting local train services on the Central Railway's Harbour Line for sometime this morning, an official said.

Besides, a couple got trapped when a tree fell on their car following heavy rains in the city last night while a man was rescued from the rough sea waters at Colaba in the early hours on Wednesday, police said.

According to Skymet Weather, weather officials at the Colaba and Santacruz Observatories recorded 63 mm and 51 mm of rains respectively in the past 24 hours since 8:30am Tuesday morning. An alert has been issued of a 4.6 metres high tide at 3.23 pm on Wednesday, an official from BMC's Disaster Management Cell said.

Mumbai is coming closer to it's monthly 523 mm rain target as 414.5 mm of rainfall has been recorded so far. It seems the city will soon experience the 3-digit rainfall.

The continuous showers led to deposition of mud on tracks between Mankhurd and Gowandi suburban stations which led to the suspension of train services for about half-an-hour on the Harbour Line, that stretches between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, Central Railway's senior PRO A K Jain said.

"A significant amount of mud was spotted on the tracks between Mankhurd and Gowandi stations at 8.20 am today and it was decided to halt the train services," he said.

"Our team swung into action to remove the mud and the tracks were cleared by around 8.54 am," Jain said, adding that 8-10 train services were affected during that time.

The services were later resumed with a speed restriction because of which the trains were running behind schedule, he said.

Jain said the services on the Central Railway's main line, running from CST to Kalyan and onwards to Kasara and Khopoli, were smooth but because of the heavy downpour, the trains were running 10-15 minutes behind schedule. He said no water-logging was reported at any of the suburban stations on the main line.

Sources at the weather department predict incessant rainfall for the next 48 hours as well. They attribute the heavy downpour to the cyclonic circulation over South Gujarat, which will be shifting westward gradually, and the off-shore trough running along the West Coast till Kerala.

Heavy to moderate rain showers will take place in the next two days because of the trough's presence.