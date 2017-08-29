Mumbai Rains: Showers to lash the city for four more days

Expect water-logging, rough sea; minor traffic and train issues today, but no flooding and no flights cancelled



Mumbaikars negotiate flooded parts of Sion and Matunga this morning. Pic/Shadab Khan

As rain continued to lash the city, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings to the civic body and fishermen. BMC was told to be prepared for water-logging, while fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours at least. The heavy rain is here to stay for another four days, the IMD has said.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Konkan, namely Greater Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for the next four days," states the letter issued by IMD's Mumbai division. It further states, "Winds will have speeds of 45 to 50 kmph temporarily touching 60 kmph in gusts/squalls. The sea will be rough with westerly to northwesterly waves."

According to the BMC disaster management department, there is water-logging at chronic spots such as Andheri subway, Hindmata in Parel, but no flood-like situations reported anywhere across the city.

Traffic has been moving slowly on the eastern freeway and Western Urban Road till Kherwadi. Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road and Worli sea face has some water-logging issues resulting in traffic congestion.

Traffic has also been crawling at Kama Lane Ghatkopar East, Military Road in Marol Maroshi, Aurora Junction and Kurla Depot. This will continue all day.

Train services, too, were affected, but not majorly. A K Jain, CPRO, Railways, said, "Local train services are running slow by 5-10 minutes."

Flights have been delayed by 15-20 minutes, but no flights have been cancelled, said airport officials.