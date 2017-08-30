Mumbai rains: Social media, kindness keep city afloat during heavy showers

Even as railways and traffic on arterial roads came to a standstill, citizens got on social media to help each other out with updates on flooding and to offer shelter to those stuck in the rain



People having their meals at the free service from the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samiti Pandal, which is behind the famous GSB Ganpati. PIC/PRADEEP DHIVAR



NON-STOP rain brought the city to its knees on Tuesday, as roads and railways came to a standstill. The rainfall only got heavier as the day progressed and, combined with the high tide in the afternoon, it led to severe water-logging in numerous pockets, particularly near Hindmata Circle in Dadar. Even the Western Railway came to standstill for a short while, forcing commuters to walk to the next station.



The only thing that did not break down through the downpour was social media and the Mumbaikar spirit, which proved to be the saviours of the day. Social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram helped on-the-move commuters to get real-time updates about areas where flooding had taken place.

Also read - Mumbai rains: 5 feared dead, people advised to stay indoors as more floods likely



Many Good Samaritans also used these online platforms to help those stuck in the deluge, offering shelter for the night.



Kaustubh Upadhe, director of Junglelore, a wildlife travel company, posted on Facebook: “For those staying in the suburbs and are passing by or stuck at Mahim, Matunga, Dadar, feel free to come to our office to crash for the night.”



The Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samiti Pandal, which is behind the famous GSB Ganpati, also came forward to offer assistance on WhatsApp.



“Those stranded near Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Parel can move towards GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samiti Pandal at Ram Mandir in Wadala. Food and water has been made available,” stated the message that was circulated on WhatsApp groups.

You may also like - Photos: 'Godmen' who courted controversy

