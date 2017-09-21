Mumbai rains: Some schools remain open despite holiday notice, create chaos



The Wednesday holiday declaration caused quite a bit of chaos at some schools and colleges last morning. With Education Minister Vinod Tawde's tweet declaring the same coming late on Tuesday night, the message was relayed to institutions only the next morning, by when, a few of them having early classes already had staff and students in attendance. They were then asked to go home.

Also, messages circulating on social media of some schools being operational added to parents' confusion.

According to the School Bus Owners Association (SBOA), 70 per cent schools had issued an official communication about Wednesday being a holiday, following Tawde's tweet. The rest, however, informed after the buses had reached the schools at 7 am.

SBOA vice president Ramesh Manian said, "Quite a few students of the morning batch were picked up from their residences as there was no clear confirmation about the holiday. Later, we dropped them back home. But this did lead to some chaos, as we started receiving panic calls from parents."

"Schools should have been prepared for such a situation, and even, the state should have declared the holiday earlier. The confusion could have been avoided," he added.

