Mumbai rains: Some schools remain open despite holiday notice, create chaos

Representational Image
Representational Image
The Wednesday holiday declaration caused quite a bit of chaos at some schools and colleges last morning. With Education Minister Vinod Tawde's tweet declaring the same coming late on Tuesday night, the message was relayed to institutions only the next morning, by when, a few of them having early classes already had staff and students in attendance. They were then asked to go home.
Also, messages circulating on social media of some schools being operational added to parents' confusion.
Also read: Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour batters city, main airport runway shut, disrupt life
According to the School Bus Owners Association (SBOA), 70 per cent schools had issued an official communication about Wednesday being a holiday, following Tawde's tweet. The rest, however, informed after the buses had reached the schools at 7 am.
SBOA vice president Ramesh Manian said, "Quite a few students of the morning batch were picked up from their residences as there was no clear confirmation about the holiday. Later, we dropped them back home. But this did lead to some chaos, as we started receiving panic calls from parents."
Also read: Mumbai Rains: Public transport keeps city on the move despite heavy downpour
"Schools should have been prepared for such a situation, and even, the state should have declared the holiday earlier. The confusion could have been avoided," he added.
Also view - Photos: Mumbai refuses to sink again in round two of flooding
Trending Video
Watch video: Ryan School murder: My brother was beaten up to give wrong statements
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
Bollywood celebs show you colours for Navratri 2017
Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut at the Mumbai airport
Birthday special: Chris Gayle and his multiple records in cricket
In Pictures: 17 dreaded on-screen villains of Bollywood
'Ramayan' director's great granddaughter Sakshi's hottest photos