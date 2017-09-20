Mumbai rains: Precautionary measures by state bodies ensure city remains unaffected

Despite torrential rain last night, precautionary measures by state agencies ensures that city rhythm remains unaffected



An autorickshaw negotiates through a waterlogged stretch in Milan subway, Santacruz, this morning. Pics/ Satej Shinde

It took the deluge of August 29 for Mumbaikars to comprehend the perils of venturing out during heavy rain. Barely 20 days after torrential rainfall wreaked havoc in the city killing 5, when Mumbai witnessed another manic downpour, people decided to stay put in their homes in order to avoid another calamity. With most schools, government and private offices declaring a holiday today, the city saw fewer traffic snarls this morning with waterlogging being reported in some low-lying areas.



The SpiceJet flight that overshot the runway last night. Pics/ Nimesh Dave

Mumbai city and the suburbs have been witnessing torrential rain since yesterday afternoon. While Colaba received 191.1 mm rainfall, Santacruz recorded 275.7 mm rain yesterday. According to the meteorological department, the city is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas throughout the day, but the intensity of the rain will be lesser than yesterday.

Travel takes a hit

While prompt action put the city at ease, flight services were diverted after a Spicejet flight carrying 183 passengers from Varanasi, overshot the runway, around 10 pm last night. All passengers were rescued safely. However, the runway has been shut due to the incident, causing several cancellations.



Commuters were stranded after water logging at Sion railway station and Hindmata in Dadar. Pics/ Satej Shinde

Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (MIAL) official said that the runway would be shut till 2 pm. "We are experiencing heavy rainfall and bad tail winds at CSIA. The flights are taking off and landing from the secondary runway as the main runway has been closed for operations. There are delays in arrival and departure flights because of the fluctuating weather," an official statement from MIAL said.

Till early this morning, 56 flights were diverted to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Goa and Vadodara. A few flights were also cancelled with several passengers reportedly stranded at the airport.



Several motorists parked their cars on Milan Subway bridge, Santacruz, last night to avoid the water logged road ahead

Meanwhile, traffic on city's roads continued to move at a snail's pace. Though it had stopped raining briefly this the morning, the central suburbs and Western Urban Road saw slow moving traffic due to water logging in the low-lying areas of Parel, Hindmata, Kings Circle, Khar, Railway colony on SV Road and Malad Subway. Until late morning, traffic was moving slowly on Santacruz Chembur Link Road, Sion Hospital Bridge and Kherwadi. "The traffic police and local police are taking necessary steps to ease traffic," said a Mumbai Police official.

At the time of going to press, part of a bridge near Krushi Udyog Bhavan, in Aarey Milk Colony had collapsed. Traffic was diverted for heavy and light motor vehicles.



Several motorists parked their cars on Milan Subway bridge, Santacruz, last night to avoid the water logged road ahead

Train services continued on the Western, Central and Harbour lines, despite delays due to water logging. Western Railway had also taken a host of measures to ensure hassle-free travel. "All catering stalls have been instructed to keep sufficient food and remain open 24/7. We are also making regular announcements regarding express and suburban trains. Commercial inspectors have been deployed at all important stations for traffic management," a WR official said.

Schools, offices declare holiday

Following last night's heavy rain, the state government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges.

Prashant Redij, spokesperson for Maharashtra School Principals' Association, said, "A day off will not affect studies, and we can take extra classes to complete the syllabus. Students safety is priority"



Low lying areas of Parel and Hindmata affected

Father Francis Swamy, principal of St Mary's School, said, "The holidays can be adjusted with the Diwali vacations."

Dr Dinesh Panjwani, principal of National College said, "We had one internal examination scheduled for today, which had to be postponed."

Several private and government offices also declared a holiday this morning.

Ajit Rawal, 25, assistant manager with Omkar Realtors & Developers, said, "We were asked to work from home."