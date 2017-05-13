Mumbai Rains: There's a deluge on Twitter after drizzle hurts commuters

With the first pre-monsoon rains leading to traffic snarls on the streets and local trains services getting affected, Mumbai takes to Twitter to say that 'rain does make the pain worse'



Mumbaikars look for shade outside Kurla station as sudden showers take them by surprise in Mumbai on Friday evening. PIC/SNEHA KHARABE

Friday ended on a pleasant note for many Mumbaikars, as pre-monsoon showers brought some much-needed relief from the hot and humid weather. But, those travelling by train and stuck in traffic jams had a harrowing experience as services were affectedly.

Like every year, even a drizzle in some parts of the city made travelling in the city, where construction of the Metro and other repair work has any way made road conditions troublesome and increased commuting time.

The five-minutes drizzle affected the local train services in Mumbai with local trains running late on the Harbour and Central line. Commuting was a pain even on the roads with huge traffic jams being witnessed on the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, SV Road and JJ Flyover on Friday evening. There were traffic jams even on the Thane Belapur road.

S V Road has congested traffic from Khar towards Bandra.#MumbaiTraffic https://t.co/5mMzKEnXxS — Ridlr Mumbai (@RidlrMUM) May 12, 2017

All PNVL bound trains in Harbour line moving like snail @RidlrMUM — Md Oliullah Abdal (@abdaloliullah) May 12, 2017

@RidlrMUM @AmhiDombivlikar Central Line :

Overhead breakdown at ghatkopar..

So lights were switched off — Mumbaitrainupdates (@Mumbaitrainupd8) May 12, 2017

@RidlrMUM @AmhiDombivlikar 15 car fast train to Kalyan halted at ghatkopar for last 15 minutes due to rain showers at ghatkopar — Mumbaitrainupdates (@Mumbaitrainupd8) May 12, 2017

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the first rains:

First hint of rain and Harbor line croaks instantly. Good times.. #MumbaiRains — Ravi Bhaskar (@ravibthefreak) May 12, 2017

Mumbai local trains services affected after rains in metro city; trains at Harbour & Central running late https://t.co/51Ev4LOBn9 @RidlrMUM — Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) May 12, 2017

Can't handle the Demo-version, what will be the state of the city during the seasonal downpour is not unpredictable #MumbaiRains #MumbaiCity https://t.co/vTlt5ROxLQ — Hitesh Thakkar (@t_hitesh) May 12, 2017

#MumbaiRains affected harbour line (Mumbai local). Nothing new. Every year same thing. Nothing changed ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — CS Satish jain (@searchingu33) May 12, 2017

Mumbai Traffic Police is best yaar, managing traffic even in rains ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/rwrmSjRrDX — pinku (@LEDtvn) May 12, 2017

#mumbai is not ready for rains. The traffic and road situation is going to get worse — $udeep (@oldmonk_says) May 12, 2017

*During Rain*



Pic 1 : Couples in other cities

Pic 2 : Couples in Mumbai#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/f4qdemJ3sN — Vivente ΖΩΗ (@iHitaarth) May 12, 2017

Mumbai me barrish ho ya na ho, Twitter pe jarur ho jata hai. Typical MumbaikarðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #MumbaiRains — ANIMESH (@animesh452) May 12, 2017