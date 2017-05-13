E-paper

Mumbai Rains: There's a deluge on Twitter after drizzle hurts commuters

By mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 2 hours

With the first pre-monsoon rains leading to traffic snarls on the streets and local trains services getting affected, Mumbai takes to Twitter to say that 'rain does make the pain worse'

Mumbai receives rain in the month of May; outside Kurla station, Mumbai on Friday evening. PIC/SNEHA KHARABE
Mumbaikars look for shade outside Kurla station as sudden showers take  them by surprise in Mumbai on Friday evening. PIC/SNEHA KHARABE

Friday ended on a pleasant note for many Mumbaikars, as pre-monsoon showers brought some much-needed relief from the hot and humid weather. But, those travelling by train and stuck in traffic jams had a harrowing experience as services were affectedly.

Like every year, even a drizzle in some parts of the city made travelling in the city, where construction of the Metro and other repair work has any way made road conditions troublesome and increased commuting time. 

The five-minutes drizzle affected the local train services in Mumbai with local trains running late on the Harbour and Central line. Commuting was a pain even on the roads with huge traffic jams being witnessed on the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, SV Road and JJ Flyover on Friday evening. There were traffic jams even on the Thane Belapur road.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the first rains:

