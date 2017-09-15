Mumbai Rains: Thundershowers hit city and suburbs, rains to continue till Sunday

Pic/Rane Ashish
Mumbai has been experiencing a spate of thunderstorms off late, and it seems like today is going to be one of those days.
The city saw thunder and lightning on Thursday evening, that saw a number of Mumbaikars left unprepared, what with the sun beating down on the city off-late.
All of Thursday night and until early today morning Mumbai experienced significant showers coupled with thunder and lightning, leading to traffic snarls in many places. A few areas have also reported flooding.
The places that received maximum rainfall are Dadar (44 mm), Bandra, Vile Parle, Santacruz (42 mm), and Andheri (38 mm). The BMC pressed 29 dewatering pumps into service to help the water recede faster. Due to the heavy rainfall, Western Railway’s services were also running late by 10-15 minutes.
What you can expect
As per the Regional Meteorological Department, the city can expect a few spells of rain or thundershowers. According to Skymetweather, Maharashtra region is likely to experience showers and thunderstorms due to a cyclonic circulation over South Madhya Pradesh and the northwest Bay of Bengal along with a low-pressure area extending up to North Kerala and Marathwada.
High tide today:
High tide is expected at 7:33 pm today at 3.64 meters. The tide is expected to be at its lowest at 2:01 pm today
Traffic update
There are several roads in the city that have traffic jams. As per Google Maps, the roads that are jammed are:
Sion flyover: Expect a 15-minute delay
Eastern Express Highway: Expect a 20-minute delay
Along Jeejabai Bhosale Marg: Expect a 15-minute delay
PL Lokhande Marg: Expect a 15-minute delay
Santacruz Chembur Link Road and CST Road: Huge traffic jam here, expect a 20-minute delay
Lal Bahadur Shahstri Marg: Expect a 15-minute delay
Andheri Kurla Road: Expect a 20-minute delay
Magan Nathuram Road: Expect a 15-minute delay
Roads along Marol Naka: Expect a 15-minute delay
Andheri Ghatkopar Road: Expect a 20-minute delay
Link Road: Expect a 20-minute delay
Navi Mumbai:
Vashi Flyover: expect a 15-20 minute delay
Thane Belapur Road along the Mumbai road: Expect a 15-minute delay
Mumbai Local train status
Western Line: All trains are running on time
Central Line: There is a 10-minute delay on this line
Harbour Line: Trains along this line are running on time
Transharbour Line: Trains along this line are running on time
