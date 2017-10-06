Mumbai rains: Thunderstorm and rainfall strike city again

Several parts of Mumbai experienced thunderstorms on Friday evening leaving citizens unprepared.
Pic courtesy/Twitter
The city witnessed rainfall at Borivli, Ghatkopar, Powai, Mulund, Bandra.
Citizens took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the sudden thunderstorm and rainfall. Here’s how Twitterati reacted:
Thundershowers in Mumbai.— Ganesh_Khare (@Ganesh_Khare) October 6, 2017
Sudden change in weather is scary sometimes.#MumbaiRains #Lightening pic.twitter.com/UoYa8TcYsh
The signs of some craziness to follow?#MumbaiRains https://t.co/DnO0n56C9a pic.twitter.com/h9SoGc1yIt— Shruti Chopra (@itstarot) October 6, 2017
Sealink ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Ajay Darji (@mindfreakAJ) October 6, 2017
#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/lNqscMZOLT
#MumbaiRains #borivali thunder strike, lightening pic.twitter.com/O4EUozgsH7— Gayatri Raut (@GayatriRaut) October 6, 2017
Was scary! #MumbaiRains @abpnewstv @aajtak @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/Lo2fORV7KY— Rathod Harsh (@harshrathod07) October 6, 2017
4:30pm looks like this today! Fed up of the #MumbaiRains! Enough is enough ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/GhC7XqX5y1— Aditya Gonsalves (@AdityaGonsalves) October 6, 2017
Look at the view outside. It's only 4.30pm!!#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Pd8nooavEg— Nat Your Cuppa Tea (@NatYourCuppaTea) October 6, 2017
#MumbaiRains this weather ðÂÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/EVqBCN7u1g— Anil c. Sharma (@adv_anilsharma) October 6, 2017
When boredom hits you hard.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/AhbQyzp9HO
— SANVI (@OafishAF) October 6, 2017
Sealink + #MumbaiRains = ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¯ pic.twitter.com/8SbP3tmwsp— Ajay Darji (@mindfreakAJ) October 6, 2017
>> ADRM technical: Technical and safety aspects
>> ADRM operations: Smooth running of trains
>> ADRM administration: Faster paperwork
Trending Video
Watch video: Dahisar river touches the danger mark near National Park
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr