Mumbai Rains: Thunderstorms may hit parts of city, predicts weather bureau



Representational picture

As per the forecast of the India Meterological Department (IMD), Mumbai may witness thunderstorms in some places on Monday. This would be accompanied by gusty winds and moderate lightning.

Similar warnings were issued by the IMD for Thane and Navi Mumbai on Sunday night. But, weather department sources say this is a temporary system and would phase out soon.

An IMD sources told The Times of India that this kind of weather is typical for September and that there would be moderate rainfall with thunder in some areas.

The Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 2,370 mm thus far. This has exceeded the season's required rain quota of 2,231.6 mm.

Brief rain showers were witnessed in Bhandup, Mulund and Navi Mumbai the previous week.

Mumbai witnessed a heavy downpour on August 29, with several areas of the city experiencing floods and waterlogging. Many compared the showers to the 26th July, 2005 deluge, although Mumbai received only one-third of rainfall as compared to the fateful day. Train services were affected heavily and there were traffic issues on the roads.

Disaster Cell issued early warnings about the rising water level during high tide. BMC advised offices to allow employees to leave early. The civic body also warned commuters to stay home or in office to avoid getting stuck in the floods and traffic. BEST Undertaking, pressed 100 extra services into operation to get people home. Mumbai Police was out all night, helping citizens in distress and 229 dewatering pumps were deployed; all pumping stations were operational to push water out faster.

