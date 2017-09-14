Mumbai rains: Thunderstorms strike city again; leaves citizens unprepared

Several parts of Mumbai experienced thunderstorms on Thursday evening leaving citizens unprepared.

The city witnessed rainfall at Ghatkopar, Andheri, Bandra.

The India Meterological Department (IMD), Mumbai stated that the city may witness thunderstorms in some places. This would be accompanied by gusty winds and moderate lightning.

Here's how Twitter reacted ...

15 minutes of rains and Andheri is 6 inches under water. #MumbaiRains — Palash (@HalfBakedClay) September 14, 2017

This is insane!! Half hour of rains and already there is water logging JVLR junction #horrid #MumbaiRains — ashmita poddar (@divaaaa_ash) September 14, 2017

Oh ffs not this thunderstorm again #MumbaiRains — Krish Jain (@KrishJain15) September 14, 2017

Loud Thunders over Mumbai !! #MumbaiRains — à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¤­à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¤ Bhushan (@bhs7rocks) September 14, 2017

Started raining and CRAZY lightening in Ghatkopar. #MumbaiRains — Devanshi (@proud_viratian) September 14, 2017

BMC's disaster management team reported 28 incidents of tree fall across the city on Tuesday, along with four incidents of partial building collapses and 10 short circuit cases.

India Meteorological Department had then warned of more rainfall over the next 48 hours with thundershowers across the city and suburbs, the BMC is now gauging the impact of last night's thundershowers, which is the case now. While the eastern suburbs received the highest rainfall of 51.52 mm last night, this was followed by 43.31 mm in Mumbai city and 40.76 mm in the western suburbs.

Mumbai witnessed a heavy downpour on August 29, with several areas of the city experiencing floods and waterlogging. Many compared the showers to the July 26, 2005 deluge, although Mumbai received only one-third of rainfall as compared to the fateful day. Train services were affected heavily and there were traffic issues on the roads.