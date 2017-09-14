Mumbai rains: Tuesday night's thunderstorm ravages city, eastern suburbs worst affected

Tuesday night's storm led to 28 incidents of tree fall along with four incidents of partial building collapses



The thunderstorm began around 3 am. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Rain wasn't the only thing that fell in Mumbai in last night's thunderstorm – BMC's disaster management team reported 28 incidents of tree fall across the city, along with four incidents of partial building collapses and 10 short circuit cases.

Even as the India Meteorological Department has warned of more rainfall over the next 48 hours with thundershowers across the city and suburbs, the BMC is now gauging the impact of last night's thundershowers. While the eastern suburbs received the highest rainfall of 51.52 mm last night, this was followed by 43.31 mm in Mumbai city and 40.76 mm in the western suburbs.

BMC officials said the eastern suburbs were the most affected area, with around 17 mishaps reported there, including one incident of a partial building collapse, 11 incidents of tree fall and four incidents of short circuit.

In the western suburbs, there were 12 cases of tree fall, one case of short circuit and two incidents of building collapse. Lastly, south Mumbai reported five incidents of short circuit, five of tree fall and one building mishap.

