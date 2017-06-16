Mumbai rains: Twitterati react to blue umbrella emoji on social media

Representational picture

Twitter India, on Friday launched a special blue umbrella emoji for its Indian users. It is the first weather-related emoji that Twitter has launched in India.

We are excited to launch our #Monsoon emoji, to keep you dry during the wettest season in India ð. Tweet with #à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¶ or the hashtags below! pic.twitter.com/yn5hTCSAuA — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 16, 2017

"We want to celebrate the resilience of the country during the famed Indian monsoon and what better way to do it than with Twitter emojis to bring people closer to shared experiences and delightful conversations," said Viral Jani, Head of Entertainment & TV Partnerships, Twitter India in a statement.

A bright blue umbrella will appear next to the hashtag #Monsoon2017, #Monsoon, #IndiaRains, #Baarish, #MumbaiRains, #DelhiRains, #BengaluruRains #HyderabadRains, #ChennaiRains and #AhmedabadRains, a bright blue umbrella will appear next to the hashtag.

This is how Twitterati reacted to the new development.

Wow ! #MumbaiRains #à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¶ is just not only rains but also millions of emotions. — Mahesh Herambha (@MahiHerambha) June 16, 2017

Yay! Now atleast I can tweet an emoji while drowning due to bad conditions of roads and unclean nallahs! #ProudOfYouCM #eyeroll — Prerna Dubey (@PortKeyBearer) June 16, 2017

.Like how emojis make monsoons happy and safe, despite Potholes, Water Logging, Diseases and Traffic Issues. — Varun Shah (@EEvarun) June 16, 2017

How will it be safe until govt.resolves mumbai traffic nd roads issues. — Dhara Prajapati (@prajapatidhara6) June 16, 2017

Tweet using the emoji and all the pothole filled roads under the BMC and MMRDA just disappear? Yay!! What an idea, Sirji! — Frank_M (@IAmFrank_M) June 16, 2017

excited to use #Monsoon emoji, to keep me dry during tweeting . Tweet with #à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¶ or the hashtags below! pic.twitter.com/vMWU8Z6Yl1 — Surendra barmer (@basant_paanwala) June 16, 2017