Mumbai rains: Twitterati react to blue umbrella emoji on social media

Posted 3 hours

Twitter India, on Friday launched a special blue umbrella emoji for its Indian users. It is the first weather-related emoji that Twitter has launched in India.

"We want to celebrate the resilience of the country during the famed Indian monsoon and what better way to do it than with Twitter emojis to bring people closer to shared experiences and delightful conversations," said Viral Jani, Head of Entertainment & TV Partnerships, Twitter India in a statement.

A bright blue umbrella will appear next to the hashtag #Monsoon2017, #Monsoon, #IndiaRains, #Baarish, #MumbaiRains, #DelhiRains, #BengaluruRains #HyderabadRains, #ChennaiRains and #AhmedabadRains, a bright blue umbrella will appear next to the hashtag.

This is how Twitterati reacted to the new development.

