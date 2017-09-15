Mumbai Rains: Under the reign of water



Pic/Rane Ashish

A man trudges through water logged Bandra East with his cycle as thundershowers return to the city for the second consecutive day yesterday. Several parts of the city, particularly the subways, were water logged after receiving up to 44 mm of rainfall in just one hour. Heavy rainfall was reported between 7 pm and 8 pm.

The places that received maximum rainfall are Dadar (44 mm), Bandra, Vile Parle, Santacruz (42 mm), and Andheri (38 mm). The BMC pressed 29 dewatering pumps into service to help the water recede faster. Due to the heavy rainfall, Western Railway’s services were also running late by 10-15 minutes.

You may also like to see: In pictures: Lightning, thunderstorm and heavy rains lash Mumbai