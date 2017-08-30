Mumbai rains: What is the weather forecast for August 30



Representational picture

The weather department has placed a Red alert on the weather today, Wednesday, and warnings have been issued to expect heavy rains today as well. Here's what you can expect, weather wise, today...

Mumbai faced one of its most daunting days yesterday as the rains created havoc in the city. Slated to be, what weather officials believe to be the heaviest bout of rain since July 26, 2005, Tuesday saw roads across Mumbai getting flooded, train services coming to a standstill and scores of people being stranded as Mumbai reeled under the deluge.

In light of Tuesday's happenings, the government has asked schools and colleges to remain shut today. Number of offices have declared it a holiday and people who stayed back or were stranded at various places are now making their way back home.

As per The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, you can expect intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy spells in some parts of the city and suburbs. While, it is highly likely that Mumbai will see heavy rainfall today as well, the movement of cloud cover over the Konkan region, could mean that Mumbai might be spared.

Train services:

According to M-Indicator, slow trains along the Western Line are running 20-30 minutes late. The Central line and TransHarbour lines are now up and running, albeit slowly. Harbour Line trains are also limping back into action.

1st Train commenced from CST (up) at 8.22 harbour Iine.8.32 CST to Karjat08.08 Kurla to CST #mumbairains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 30, 2017





Airports:

Air services are back on track, although a few delays have been reported due to the large number of people who ‘s flights were canceled on Tuesday.

Roads:

Water is slowly receding in a large number of areas and the Mumbai Police has Tweeted saying that people could use the roads to get back home.

If your car is out of fuel/ stranded #Diall100 or 8454999999 or tweet us for free towing till the nearest fuel pump or garage #mumbairains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 30, 2017





High tide:

High tide is likely to set in at 5.29 pm today and rise to about 3.29 meters.

