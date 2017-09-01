Mumbai Rains: When time stopped for Dr Amrapurkar

This photo shared by Dr Deepak Amrapurkar's friend shows that his watch had stopped working at 7.48 pm, around the same time he was last seen.

Also read - Mumbai rains: Body of missing Dr Deepak Amarapurkar found at Worli seashore

Dr Amrapurkar is suspected to have fallen into a manhole near Elphinstone Road on Tuesday. His body was found in Worli at 6 am yesterday, and the leading gastroenterologist was cremated later in the day.

You may also like - Mumbai Rains photos: Heavy showers drown city

