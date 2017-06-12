Mumbai rains to get heavier in the next 24 to 48 hours



Mumbaikars will experience rainfall in increased intensity in the next 48 hours say weather experts. File pic

Despite Southwest Monsoon yet to arrive in Mumbai, the city saw heavy rainfall on Sunday, with many areas experiencing rain spells. In fact, there was also waterlogging reported in some places.

Southwest Monsoon arrived at Mahabaleshwar on Sunday, but weather experts say it's still a few steps away for Mumbai. Weathermen also predicted heavy rain showers with increasing intensity in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Also read - Mumbai rains: It's raining cats and dogs (and fish) in the city now

The of a trough along the West Coast running from Coastal Maharashtra up to Kerala is believed to be the reason behind the rainy weather conditions in Mumbai.

Also read - Mumbai rains: Pre-monsoon showers claim lives, heavy rainfall predicted in next 48 hours

A whopping 71 mm of rainfall was recorded since early Sunday morning at the Santa Cruz observatory, while the Colaba observatory recorded 91 mm of rain.

Also read - Monsoon to arrive in Mumbai by June 10-11: IMD

Heavy spells of rain occurred in other cities along with West Coast as well with many recording three-digit rainfall.

Also read: Rains likely to hit Mumbai by this weekend

Weather department sources predict intense rainfall in the next few days.