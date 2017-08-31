Mumbai Rains tragedy: Man suffocates to death as he locks himself inside his car in Sion



Representational Image

A resident of Sion East suffocated to death in his car after getting stuck in the heavy rains on Tuesday near Gandhi Market.

The police said Priyam Mainthia, 30, a lawyer and a resident of Highway Apartments, had left home for his friend's place and got stuck near Gandhi Market. He'd locked his vehicle from inside near a residential building in the market to avoid water leaking inside.



Priyam Mainthia

"On Wednesday, we received a call in the morning from residents of Gandhi Market that a man is stuck in the car. We got the car open with the help of a mechanic and found Mainthia slumped in the driver's seat. We sent his body to Sion hospital," said Mrudula Mahesh Lad, senior inspector, Sion police.

Sion hospital authorities said Mainthia was brought dead and his body later sent for a post-mortem.

"The car's rear tyre was stuck on the footpath. It appears that he died due to suffocation," said Lad.

"Mainthia had told his parents that he was going to his friend's place. So, they thought he was safe there and had no idea about his death until we called them in the morning."

A friend of his said, "We were childhood friends. He was an only child, his parents are in shock."

"From what I know, he tried calling his friends and family for help, but because his phone was out of network, nobody could reach him," he added.