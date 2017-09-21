Mumbai rains tragedy: Twins swim in choppy sea, only one returns



Representational Image

Twin brothers, Karan and Arjun Chavan, 13, made the mistake of going to the sea on Tuesday, when the city witnessed violent rainstorms. Although they didn't know how to swim, Arjun went swimming in the choppy sea with the help of a thermocol float. But he soon disappeared under water and the police later found his body in the sea.

The Std IX students and residents of Cuffe Parade would regularly go to the seaside after school to swim and catch fish. On Tuesday, around noon, they went there again with three other friends. Their friends left soon after, leaving Karan on the shore while Arjun was swimming alone.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Body swept away in flood, found after four days

Around 2 pm, Karan went to the Cuffe Parade police station and informed cops that Arjun was missing. The cops immediately left to look for Arjun. When they couldn't find him, they called the fire brigade, but firefighters were already on call at Dharavi. The cops then contacted the lifeguards, but they said the weather was too rough for them to help. The police then asked for help from locals to search for the boy, but nobody agreed because of the heavy rain.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Cop saves drunk couple from drowning at Khar

The cops finally decided to dive into water. After an hour-and-a-half of searching, they saw the boy's hand floating above the water and fished his body out. Karan identified the body as his brother's.

Senior Police Inspector Rashmi Jadhav from the Cuffe Parade police station told mid-day, "The body of the boy was taken to GT hospital. The doctors there declared him dead." An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered by the police.

Also view - Photos: Mumbai refuses to sink again in round two of flooding



