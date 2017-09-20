Mumbai rains update: City records highest September rainfall in last ten years



Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

The Santa Cruz Observatory recorded very heft rains to the tune of 304 mm which is the highest rainfall ever recorded in the last ten years in the month of September. On the other hand, the Colaba Observatory too witnessed 210 mm of torrential showers.

Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and suburbs for the second day today, disrupting flight operations at the Mumbai airport and delaying suburban train services in the financial capital.

According to an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management cell, no untoward incident was reported after the incessant Mumbai rains.

"Several parts of the metropolis, including South Mumbai, Borivali, Kandivili, Andheri and Bhandup, received heavy rainfall. However, no untoward incident has been reported so far from any part of the city," he said.

Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray has refuted rumours of a cyclone warning being issued in Mumbai. He also tweeted that the Bandra-Worli Sea Link has not been closed for traffic.

Pl do NOT believe in rumours. The sea link isn't closed down, neither is any arterial road. There is no cyclone warning for the same. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 20, 2017

Mumbai Police, too, confirmed that Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Pedder Road and Sion Bridge are open with smooth traffic movement.

Worli Sea Link, Pedder road, Sion Bridge are open with smooth traffic movement #MumbaiRains #TrafficUpdate — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017



A man carries his child home from school on a motorcycle amid a downpour. Pic/PTI

Hide tide and low tide timing

Amid Mumbai rains, the police warned of a high tide at 12.03 pm and low tide at 6.04 pm today.

High tide expected at 12.03 pm & a low tide at 06.04 pm today #MumabaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

A 4.54-metre high tide warning was issued for noon at 12.03 pm.

Schools and colleges shut

Because of Mumbai rains, schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region have been instructed to remain closed today.



Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. PTI Photo

Rainfall levels

From 8.30 am yesterday to 5.30 am today, the Colaba observatory recorded 210 mm rain, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 303.7 mm rain in the period, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the deep sea because of heavy Mumbai rains, an IMD official said.

An IMD official said that the Santacruz observatory recorded 225.3 mm rain from 8.30 am to 11.30 pm last night. This quantity falls under the weather category of 'extremely heavy rain' (204.5 mm and above), he said. The observatory recorded over 100 mm in just three hours (5.30-8.30pm), the official added. Mumbai recorded its second highest September rain in a span of 12 hours yesterday, BMC officials said. The rainfall recorded at BMC's automatic weather stations between 8 am and 10 pm included Nariman Point (88mm), Worli (110mm), Chembur (112mm), Mulund (94mm), Andheri (208mm), Bandra (128mm) and Borivli (204mm).

Mumbai city recorded 210 mm rainfall, suburb recorded 303 mm rainfall & Dahanu near Mumbai recorded 304 mm rainfall: KS Hosalikar, DDG IMD — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017



Buses stuck in waterlogged street during heavy rain at Hindmata, Dadar. Pic/Satej Shinde

SpiceJet incident

The skidding of a SpiceJet aircraft on the main runway (09/27) last night because of Mumbai rains compounded the problem further as it forced the private airport operator to shift operations to the secondary runway, which can carry out limited operations.

The SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft carrying 183 people overshot a wet runway while landing at the airport due to Mumbai rains and got stuck in the mud, officials said yesterday, adding that all passengers were safely evacuated.

Many flights from Delhi-Mumbai cancelled/delayed due to bad weather and SpiceJet flight incident at Mumbai airport — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017

#MumbaiRains In view of Runway Closure/ Weather in Mumbai , we are offering full refund on No-show requests. (1/2) — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 20, 2017

And waiver in change/cancellation fee for passengers travelling to/from Mumbai dated 20th Sep’17. (2/2) — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 20, 2017

Air Traffic

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport were affected due to heavy Mumbai rains and low visibility.

As many as 56 flights were diverted to different airports till this morning as the main runway continued to be out of use due to the SpiceJet aircraft stuck there, an airport official said.

Six international flights have been diverted from Mumbai to Delhi as the main runway at Mumbai airport is closed.

The main runway at the Mumbai airport is unlikely to be functional before this evening as the SpiceJet aircraft remained stuck on it. The Mumbai airport operator has been given NOTAM (notice to airmen) for the main runway till 2 pm, which means the flight operations cannot be carried out on it till that time, a senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said today. The clearing of the main runway may take a longer time than expected and the operations there are unlikely to resume before evening, the official said. Following the downpour, several airlines issued travel advisories to passengers. The Mumbai airport, the country's second busiest airport, handles 930 flights per day with an average of 48 movements per hour.

Only the runway No. 14 and 32 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport are operational for now.

Six International flights have been diverted from Mumbai to Delhi as the main runway at Mumbai airport is closed. — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017

#Update1 All stranded customers will be accommodated on alternative flights today. — Vistara (@airvistara) September 20, 2017

#Update2 Fare difference will also be waived for today's to/from BOM flights, if they are rescheduled for travel on 21st & 22nd Sep'17. — Vistara (@airvistara) September 20, 2017

#AIUpdate Due #MumbaiRains flts arrival/departure are getting affected. Pax are requested to contact 1800-180-1407 to check their flt status — Air India (@airindiain) September 20, 2017

#AIUpdate: In view of inclement weather due #MumbaiRains all applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation and 1/2 — Air India (@airindiain) September 20, 2017

refund charges for travel from/to BOM for Dom/Intl flts, stand waived on all tkts issued on/before 19th Sep'17 for travel on 20th Sep’17 2/2 — Air India (@airindiain) September 20, 2017

#Traveladvisory #6EUpdate All flights arriving at Mumbai are getting affected due to low visibility. Kindly check flight status via our 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 20, 2017

mobile app, goindigo.in or SMS ST(space)flt no(Space)date of travel as DDMM to 566772. 2/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 20, 2017

#6ETravelAdvisory:Passengers travelling to & fro BOM today can get their booking rescheduled/cancelled without any change/cancellation fees. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 20, 2017



People walk through street during heavy rain at Dadar railway station. Pic/Satej Shinde

Train Services

Western Railway suburban trains are running normal between Churchgate-Virat-Dahanu Road except some cases of minor delay as at 04.15 pm.

Central Railway is doing is pretty well despite the continuous rains. Trains on slow line are running just 10 minutes late.

In Harbour line, no cancellations or significant delays have been reported. Trains in Trans harbour are delayed by 10-15 minutes.

Suburban train services were running late by 10 to 15 minutes, an official said.

The trains witnessed lesser crowd today as many people proffered to remain indoors due to the heavy rain forecast.

According to Mumbai Police, the Harbour Line train services came to a halt for a brief period in the early hours today but later resumed.

Central Railway's chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said a few short-destination local trains had to be cancelled yesterday night to streamline the services.

"Since 10 pm yesterday, our services on the main and the harbour lines are running at regular intervals with lesser frequency and restricted speed in water-logging prone areas. Our field staff and supervisors have been deployed to keep a tab on the water level," Udasi said.

Senior railway officers were keeping a watch on the situation and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were roped-in to manage any crowds at the stations, he said.

The trains on the Western Line were also running late by 10 to 15 minutes, according to an official of the Western Railway (WR).

The long distance trains which were regulated and stranded at various locations due to heavy water-logging at Nallasopara, Virar have been cleared, WR said in a statement.

Some intercity trains like Manmad-Mumbai Express, Gujarat Express, Saurashtra Express, Bandra-Terminus Surat Intercity Express and Mumbai Central-Ahmadabad Shatabdi Express have been cancelled, as per the officials of the Central Railway and the Western Railway.

Western Rly suburban services running normal except some cases of minor delays inspite of very heavy rains in Nallasopara-Virar @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 20, 2017

CR suburban trains update 0830 hrs of 20.9.2017 pic.twitter.com/OTMiVt6UYX — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 20, 2017

Mumbai-Pune & Mumbai-Manmad passengers please note. Trains cancelled and diverted JCO 20.9.2017 pic.twitter.com/rq0xvEvClY — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 20, 2017

1.WR takes n/steps for relief of psngrs #MumbaiRains 1.All Catering stalls instructed to keep sufficient food stuff & remain open. @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 20, 2017

#MumbaiRains 2.Refund countrs at Mum Ctrl,BandraT,Andheri,Borivali, Vapi,Valsad & Surat.

3. Position updated on twitter, DISHA App @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 20, 2017

#MumbaiRains 4.Regular announcements r made bout M/Exp & local trns

5. Commercial Inspectors deployed at Imp stns for management. @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 20, 2017

Road traffic

Some parts of Thane has low visibility due to heavy downpour. Western Express Highway is relatively smoother on both ways. If you are travelling towards Ghodbunder from Vasai, be ready for a lot of traffic.

Waterlogged roads

Slight water logging at Andheri subway. Traffic normal at D N Nagar.

No water logging or traffic diversions in Worli including smooth traffic on Sea Link.

No water logging & traffic normal at BKC, Dahisar, Dadar, Parel, Matunga and Tardeo.

Vehicles were moving, though a bit slowly, on the city's two major roads - the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway, the BMC official said. Buses were running normal and there were no diversions in the routes, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) spokesperson Hanumant Gofane said.

Khar subway has now been opened for traffic #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Water logging in Bandra at Railway colony on S V Road. Diversion towards linking road of both directions #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Traffic is moving slow on the Santacruz Chembur Link Road, South Bound, Chembur #MumbaiRains #TrafficUpdate — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Milan subway is open but water logged . Please use alternate route #MumbaiRains #TrafficUpdate — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Traffic is normal, no water logging at Tardeo & Kalbadevi #MumbaiRains #TrafficUpdate — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Traffic is moving slow on Kherwadi Bridge, Kherwadi due to water logging #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Traffic situation absolutely normal and no water logging at BKC. Slow moving traffic at Malad #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Traffic is moving slow on Sion hospital bridge, South Bound towards Matunga #TrafficUpdate #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Andheri , Dahisar & Khar subway as well as Andheri station road closed due to water logging #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Traffic is normal on Bandra Worli sea link & in both directions in Worli #MumbaiRains #TrafficUpdate — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017

Traffic is moving normally in both directions on the Eastern Freeway #MumbaiRains #TrafficUpdate — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017



A waterlogged street in Mumbai. Pic/Satej Shinde

'Dabbawalas' cancel service

The 'dabbawalas' of Mumbai today cancelled their delivery of over two lakh tiffins to office-goers in the city in view of the disruption of suburban rail services after heavy rains. The tiffin delivery men use suburban trains to ensure lunch boxes reach their destination on time.

What next

The MeT department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall till tomorrow. All the agencies concerned have been put on high alert to deal with any eventuality.

IMD scientist Ajay Kumar said the situation will improve from now onwards.

We have removed warning (for heavy rainfall), intermittent rainfall likely over city & suburbs for next 48 hrs: Ajay Kumar, Scientist IMD pic.twitter.com/FrZaRJbp9i — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017

Situation will improve from now onwards: Ajay Kumar, Scientist IMD #MumbaiRains — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017

