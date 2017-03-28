Mumbai records 38.4 degrees on Monday, second hottest in March

Representational picture

Mumbai recorded a temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius, and marked the second-highest day temperature recorded for March since 2014.

The Santacruz weather station, 5.1 degree Celsius above normal, as the maximum temperature. The day temperature at Colaba was 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal at 33.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau has predicted a hot day on Tuesday.

In a report in Hindustan Times, officials from the weather department said warm conditions are likely to continue for the next two days from Monday. "This is a common phenomenon when the summer season is approaching. The temperatures are rising owing to warm and dry north-westerly winds over the city coming from Rajasthan,” said V K Rajeev, director, western region, India Meteorological Department. “We expect the wind pattern to shift by mid-week and the city might get relief from the high temperatures."

The night temperature at Santacruz was recorded a degree Celsius below normal at 21.5 degrees Celsius, while Colaba recorded 25.2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degree Celsius above normal.

According to statistics, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in March 2015 which was 40.8 degrees Celsius. The highest for the decade was recorded in March 2011 at 41.3 degrees Celsius. The all-time high day temperature for March was recorded in 1956 at 41.7 degrees Celsius.