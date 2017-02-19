Mumbai registers second highest February temperature in a decade



Representational pic

Owing to the easterly winds and sea breeze setting in late, Mumbai, on Saturday, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius.

According to a report in Times of India, this is the second highest temperature for February in the last one decade, as per the records of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Friday, Mumbai had recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Saturday's maximum temperature was equal to that of the maximum temperature recorded in February 2015. The report added that the highest temperature for February in the last 10 years is 39.1 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in 2012.

The report went on to add that, on Saturday, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius while the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius.

V K Rajeev of IMD Mumbai was quoted saying in the report, “The sea breeze is also setting in late during the past few days leading to this rise in temperatures. The situation is likely to be the same for the next 2-3 days.”

The report also added that the all-time record for the hottest February day is 39.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on February 25, 1996.