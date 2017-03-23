Mumbai road scam: BMC to issue show-cause notices to 13 contractors

The BMC will issue show-cause notices to 13 contractors in connection with the multi-crore road scam. Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta gave his approval for this yesterday.

Replies sought

According to civic officials, the notices will be sent to the contractors today to seek their reply. The second phase of inquiry in the work on 200 roads has revealed several irregularities, such as no excavation and missing base layer.

The inquiry has found that the repairs done by three contractors was as per standard, but the remaining 13 contractors had done a shoddy job.

Chief engineer (roads and traffic) Sanjay Darade confirmed the development, but refused to give any details.

Loss of crores

According to civic officials, the substandard repairs have caused a loss of around Rs 60 crore to the BMC.

In the first phase of inquiry, the civic body had inspected 34 roads whose repairs cost Rs 352 crore, and in which loss of Rs 11 crore was ascertained due to substandard road work. In the first phase, the civic body also suspended two chief engineers and one executive engineer after finding them guilty. Six contractors and two third-party auditors were found guilty and FIRs had been lodged against them.

A Special Investigation Team formed by the police is probing the road scam.