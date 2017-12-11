Mumbai: Russian couple perform across city stations to fund India travel plans

Duo claim Mumbaikars opened their hearts and purse strings to help them raise money

If you've visited Sion railway station of late, you would have chanced upon a white couple entertaining local commuters with their music. The husband-wife duo, Anastasiya and Trofim Smirnov, who've travelled all the way from Russia, have been singing at several stations in Mumbai for the last two days to fund their travels across the country. The Smirnovs visit India twice a year to perform at small gigs in Goa.



Anastasiya and Trofim Smirnov perform at Sion station. Pics/ Datta Kumbhar

"We both work in Russia and have money to travel to Goa. But, we needed more money to travel across India," Anastasiya, 31, told mid-day. "A fellow musician friend suggested that we visit Mumbai, as people are extremely welcoming and are interested in music. So, this time, we decided that we would raise money by singing at stations."

The couple arrived in Mumbai on December 8 and left for Goa today. "It's the first time we came to Mumbai, and we were overwhelm­ed by the response. People actually stopped to listen to us sing and were very generous," added Anastasiya.

When asked how much money they have raised till now, Anastasiya said, "We haven't counted it yet. We hope to do so after we reach Goa."

The couple plans to visit Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Agra and other metros.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go